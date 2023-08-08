Olympian Greg Rutherford has given a health update to fans after he was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

The 36-year-old was reportedly screaming in pain and clawing at his skin before going delirious on Saturday. He was taken to hospital by his fiancée Susie Verrill .

Greg was treated hospital and given strong antihistamines, but the cause of his symptoms is still unknown.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Greg said: “I'm much better today. I still have itches on my skin but nothing obviously like yesterday at all. All the rash has gone away now which is great.”