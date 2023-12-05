Four-year-old girl spends birthdays at father’s grave after one-punch death

A four-year-old girl now spends her birthdays at her father’s grave after he was tragically killed by a single punch while on a night out.

Scott Akester was punched to the floor by his friend Michael Pearson during a night out in Hull. He was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain and tragically died on 19 November 2022.

Mr Akester’s father Steve explains how his grandaughter now visits the 31-year-old’s grave on her birthday.

He said: “She should be with her dad, it’s heartbreaking.”

Pearson was jailed in June this year for a total of seven-and-a-half years.

Mr Akester’s family has spoken out as part of Humberside Police’s One Punch campaign, launched in time for the festive period.