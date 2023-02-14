Reeva Steenkamp’s father has described a “traumatising” face-to-face meeting with his daughter’s murderer Oscar Pistorius.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the killing, Barry Steenkamp opened up about the prison cell confrontation he had with the former Paralympian.

“He wasn’t wailing and crying like a baby, tears came into his eyes, yes,” he said.

“But it wasn’t that dramatic that he was wailing and crying like a baby. It was really traumatising for myself.”

Mr Steenkamp added that “only Oscar knows the true story” behind the murder.

