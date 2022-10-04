Motorists struggle to navigate flooded roundabout in Oxford after water main bursts

A burst water main left motorists struggling to navigate a flooded roundabout in Oxford on Tuesday, 4 October.

The Heyford Hill roundabout, outside Littlemore, became inundated by gushing water which forced the full closure of the junction.

Thames Valley police said the incident has “caused significant disruption to the A34 and all surrounding roads,” and asked for the public to avoid the area.

Footage shows the scene as drivers tried to make their way through the area as their vehicles became partially submerged in the water.

