Paddington station evacuated hours after official opening of Elizabeth Line

Paddington Station has been evacuated less than three hours after the official opening of the Elizabeth Line.

In a video shared by BBC’s Anna O’Neill crowds of people are seeing leaving the station in an orderly manner.

Other clips capture an emergency announcement being aired at the station.

“Due to a reported emergency, will all passengers leave the station immediately," a voice says.

Eye witnesses at the scene reported that the fire brigade had arrived.

A Transport for London (TfL) representative told reporters a “fire alert” had closed the station.

