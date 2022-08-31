Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwater

Footage released by the Pakistan army shows the terrifying moment a stranded boy was airlifted to safety from raging floodwaters.

Nearly one-third of Pakistan has been inundated by historic flooding in what the government has described as a major “climate catastrophe.”

This video shows the boy gripping the rails of a military aircraft from a rock in the middle of a swollen river in the northern part of the country.

Up to 200,000 people were stranded in the Swat Valley as of Wednesday, 31 August.

