A suicide bomber struck on Monday inside a mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 25 people and wounding as many as 90 worshippers, officials said.

Footage from the aftermath of the incident shows the search for survivors inside the damaged building, with debris strewn across the floor after the explosion caused the roof to collapse.

The bomber detonated his suicide vest as worshipers - including many policemen from nearby police offices - were praying inside.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Peshawar.

