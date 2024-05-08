Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt University of Sheffield awards ceremony

Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted an awards ceremony at The University of Sheffield on Wednesday, 8 May.

Footage taken during the university’s education awards shows a large group of people entering the hall holding Palestinian flags.

University staff members joined protesters onstage while the vice chancellor left the room.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested over recent weeks in the US, including UCLA and Columbia University, after pro-Gaza encampments were set up on university campuses.

A University of Sheffield spokesperson said: “The protesters briefly came into the event and it was cancelled as a result. The protesters left after 20 minutes.”