Burglar pretends to be Just Eat driver to steal parcels from homes

A prolific burglar was caught on camera pretending to be a Just Eat driver to steal parcels from homes in Wales.

Phillip Thompson, 35, from Adamsdown, would pretend to be delivering food but instead burgled homes and communal areas of buildings across Cardiff and Penarth.

He admitted burgling a total of 79 properties.

This footage below shows him stealing parcels from a communal area of Quayside in Butetown.

Thompson pleaded guilty to assault, coercive and controlling behaviour and 10 residential burglaries. The further 69 residential burglaries were taken into consideration.

He was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison.