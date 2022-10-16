Police release fresh CCTV appeal for Bristol park rape investigation

Police have reissued CCTV footage in a fresh appeal for information about a rape in Bristol last year.

The male victim was walking in Broadmead on Saturday 16 October 2021 between 6am and 7am.

He talked to an unknown man who subsequently attacked and raped him in Castle Park, close to St Peter’s Church.

The suspect has been described by police as Black or mixed race, about 5ft 8-10in tall, in his 20s or 30s, and slim with a deep voice.

Footage shows the suspect wearing a dark jacket, tracksuit bottoms, and a white hooded jumper.

