Protesters tear down parliament fence over controversial electoral law

Protesters tore down a section of a fence outside Indonesia's parliament in an attempt to storm the building in a demonstration over controversial revisions to the country's election laws on Thursday, 22 August.

Some were met with tear gas and water cannons.

If implemented, the revisions could have further enhanced the political influence of outgoing president Joko Widodo.

Lawmakers passed an emergency motion to change the minimum age to serve as governor to 30 at the time of inauguration and further ease nomination requirements, and planned to ratify the change in a plenary session on Thursday.

Plans to ratify the revisions were cancelled on Thursday after the protest.