Partygate: PM was ‘raising a glass to someone leaving’ says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps said Boris Johnson was “not partying” in the newly-released pictures captured at a colleagues leaving do.

“The question is was he (Mr Johnson) down there partying? No, clearly not,” the transport secretary told Sky News.

He added: “The police have spent a lot of time with a lot of people and a lot of resources crawling over it and they’ve come to their conclusion - as we know he wasn’t fined for that event.”

Boris Johnson received one fixed penalty notice from the Met Police for attending his birthday celebration in the Cabinet room in June 2020.

