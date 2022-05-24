Child invites Boris Johnson to party during awkward primary school visit

Boris Johnson was invited to a party by a child during a primary school visit on the same day that pictures emerged of him appearing to break lockdown rules at a gathering in Downing Street.

The prime minister was handed a note by a young girl from St Mary Cray Primary Academy in south-east London on Monday, pausing as he read the message.

“Dear Mr Johnson... ohh... come to our party,” he said, reading out the letter.

“That sounds wonderful, thank you,” Mr Johnson added, laughing awkwardly and walking off.

