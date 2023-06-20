‘The buck stops with me’: Shaun Bailey reacts to Partygate video leak

Shaun Bailey has apologised “unreservedly” after a video emerged of his Tory campaign team drinking and dancing at a gathering during lockdown in December 2020.

At the time, lockdown rules meant that six people were allowed to meet socially distanced outside.

The video emerged after the former London mayoral candidate was offered a peerage by former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was found by the Privileges Committee to have misled Parliament over parties at Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

Mr Bailey said the event “obviously turned into something once I left and I didn’t realise that.”