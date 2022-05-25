Partygate report ‘lays bare the rot’ Johnson has spread in No 10, says Starmer

Sue Gray's Partygate report “lays bare the rot” Boris Johnson has spread in Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

Responding to the prime minister's statement and apology in the House of Commons, the Labour leader suggested the government has treated the British people with “utter contempt”.

“That report lays bare the rot that under this prime minister has spread in No 10,” Mr Starmer said.

“When the dust settles and the anger subsides, this report will stand as a monument to the arrogance of government.”

