Passenger hangs out of friend's car at 60mph on dual carriageway

A passenger on a dual carriageway has been filmed hanging out of a car window at 60mph to clean his friend’s BMW for “banter”.

A video has emerged showing the incident, which took place on the A1 on Saturday afternoon near Grantham.

Police have condemned the stunt as “deplorable” and said the driver and passenger had been reported for several offences.

In the footage, captured on a police dashcam, the front seat passenger can be seen hanging out of the window during torrential rain as the car hurtles down the dual carriageway in the fast lane.

He appears to pretend to clean his friend’s BMW as they overtook it.