Passengers run for their lives after bus catches fire in Argentina

Passengers fled a bus on a road in Argentina after it burst into flames on 16 August.

The incident happened on the General Paz highway in Buenos Aires and was captured by police security cameras.

The fire quickly engulfed the entire bus and spread across the asphalt due to fuel spillage, impeding other vehicles.

The cause of the fire was an electrical mechanical problem, local media reported, and the fire was put out by firefighters.

No people were reported injured in the incident.