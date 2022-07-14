Lord Frost has said he has “grave reservations” over Penny Mordaunt’s leadership ability, having worked with her during negotiations with the EU last year.

In a brutal attack on her credibility, the Brexit hardliner said Ms Mordaunt became such a “problem” that he was forced to ask Boris Johnson to dismiss her from talks.

“I’m sorry to say this, I felt she did not master the detail that was necessary when we were in negotiations,” Lord Frost told TalkTV.

“From the basis of what I saw, I’m afraid I would have grave reservations”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.