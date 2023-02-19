Penny Mordaunt claims it is a ‘myth’ that strikes help anyone but Labour Party

Penny Mordaunt has claimed that strikes being in any way helpful for workers is a "myth."

The Commons leader made the remark during her interview with Trevor Phillips on Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

"Strikes don't help striking workers. Strikes only help the Labour Party," she said.

Mordaunt added that strikes see workers lose out on pay, and the only way toward progress on industrial issues is through discussions.

More strikes are looming over the UK over the coming weeks.

