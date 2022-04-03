Pensioner 'rides the bus to stay warm' amid energy crisis

A pensioner has spoken about how he uses his free bus pass to keep warm, as it’s cheaper than having the heating on at home.

Graham Childs worked for 40 years, and has now found himself in poverty amid the energy crisis.

“I haven’t got the heat on at home I can be out travelling on the bus,” he told Sky. “Sometimes it can be cheaper to pop into the pub and have a drink, than being at home.”

“I didn’t think I’d be in poverty in old age.”

