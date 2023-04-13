Pentagon leaks: Merrick Garland says Jack Teixeira was arrested ‘without incident’

Merrick Garland has confirmed armed FBI officers have arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard over the alleged leak of classified military intelligence online.

The Attorney General said: “Today the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information.

“FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident.”

Hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence have been shared with an online gaming group before becoming public in a string of disclosures last week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.