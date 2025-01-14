Donald Trump's defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth was interrupted by angry protesters as he appeared before the Senate ahead of his likely confirmation.

The former Fox News host, 44, was heckled three times during his opening statement.

One demonstrator shouted: "You are a misogynist!"

Protesters were swiftly removed by Capitol Police who carried them out of the room.

During his appearance on Tuesday, Mr Hegseth was expected to be grilled about his lack of management experience, his alleged heavy drinking, as well as his previous opposition to women serving in combat roles in the military.