Michael Gove has promised the government will tackle companies “taking unfair advantage” of drivers amid the petrol price rise.

The levelling up minister blamed an increase in energy prices on the war in Ukraine, but said the measures to ease the cost of living will be kept “under review”.

“We have taken action to try and deal with this situation,” Mr Gove said.

“We need to make sure on every forecourt that every outlet is making sure that it doesn’t take advantage of this situation to build up excess profit.”

