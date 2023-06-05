Footage captures a number of drivers performing doughnuts and burnouts in front of a crowd in Philadelphia

Video shared with Fox 29 shows the incident unfolding at an intersection in northeast Philadelphia Saturday night (3 June).

People can be seen gathered on the road, watching as vehicles screeched dangerously close, performing doughnuts with people hanging out of the windows.

Philadelphia police later responded to the disturbance and the crowds dispersed, but authorities are yet to release any information related to the incident.

Mayor Jim Kenney condemned the antics of the drivers, calling them “dangerous” and “reckless”.