Powerful earthquake shakes reporter’s home during live TV broadcast in Philippines

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Wednesday (27 July), interrupting a live news broadcast.

“I’m feeling the earthquake, I live in a condo and it’s shaking now,” a presenter said on the ANC news network, keeping her cool before throwing to a break.

The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, but tremours were felt in the capital city of Manila, more than 400km away.

At least two people have died and dozens more were injured as a result of the earthquake.

