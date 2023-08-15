Watch: Hotel guests throwing furniture into pool caught on camera

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment rampaging hotel guests were caught on camera throwing furniture into a pool at a resort in the Philippines.

Troublemaking customers hurled plastic tables and chairs into the water at.Jeremias Resort in Bucal town, Calamba City, on 14 August.

The four guests also threw an entire water dispenser into the pool.

Jeremias Resort management said the guests' parents paid a settlement for the damage.

"We decided not to push through with litigation... We hope this serves as a lesson for everyone involved," a statement said.