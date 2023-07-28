Footage captures the moment a gym roof collapsed during a basketball game in the Philippines when it was hit by debris from typhoon Doksuri.

CCTV video shows the building caving in as locals played on the court in Dagupan City on 25 July.

One person can be seen running towards the hoop as the rafters came crashing down.

The other players then fled in panic, including those sitting on benches next to where the roof collapsed.

Parts of the debris also landed in an adjoining room, where gymgoers were working on weightlifting and cardio exercise equipment.