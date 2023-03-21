Underwater footage shows ship that sunk carrying 800,000 litres of oil

Underwater footage released by the Philippines Coast Guard shows the MT Princess Empress, a tanker that sunk in February while carrying more than 800,000 litres of oil.

According to the Philippines Department of Health, nearly 200 people have become sick in connection with the oil spill, off the province of Oriental Mindoro.

Thousands of fishermen and farmers have also been impacted by the incident, with oily water and oil-contaminated waste washing ashore in the weeks following the spill.

