A printing error at 60 polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down midterm voting Tuesday (8 November), but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted.

One of the biggest races impacting Arizona is the race for governor as Doug Ducey's term comes to an end. Republican candidate and former TV news anchor Kari Lake is facing Democrat candidate and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

While in Phoenix, Ms Lake assailed the ongoing voting machine issues that have been reported out of Maricopa County while officials assured voters that voting hours would be extended.

