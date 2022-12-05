Moment thief fails to steal £1600-worth of phones after shop owner takes action

A would-be thief was left red-faced after he failed to steal two phones from a shop in West Yorkshire, thanks to its owner’s quick thinking.

Footage shows a young male browsing devices at Phone Market in Dewsbury, before trying to steal them.

He was stopped in his tracks after staff locked the shop’s doors from behind the counter.

Owner Afzal Adam reported the incident to police, but said it was not deemed a priority as nothing was stolen.

“He would have gotten away with £1,600 worth of merchandise... the mechanism has paid for itself,” he added.

