Tributes have been paid to two teenage skaters, their mothers and two coaches, believed to have been killed in the Washington DC plane crash.

At least 30 bodies have been recovered after an American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawkhelicopter on Wednesday evening (29 January).

Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston fought back tears as he revealed six members of his club were on board the flight.

Describing the crash as a “horrific tragedy”, Mr Zeghibe’s voice cracked as he said: “We have lost them.”