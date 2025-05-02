Reform MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns stormed out of an interview with Sky News after accusing the reporter of ‘divisive questioning’.

“I’m not even going to answer your questions. Do you not understand irony?,” Jenkyns told the interviewer after being quizzed over a comment about a rival candidate’s accent during a blistering acceptance speech as newly elected mayor of Lincolnshire.

Jenkyns had claimed it was ‘ironic’ a candidate with a South African accent had accused her of being ‘parachuted in’.

The former Conservative minister also took aim at what she called a ‘soul destroying’ campaign against her during the election race, accusing her rivals of ‘dirty tricks’.