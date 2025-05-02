Nigel Farage hails ‘big moment’ for Reform and sends warning to Starmer

Nigel Farage has celebrated Reform making gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local votes, with Mr Farage claiming a “big moment” was taking place in UK politics.

Across the 24 local councils the BBC report that Reform has gained 79 councillors. The Conservatives have lost 62, Labour 13.

Asked for a message for Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Mr Farage said: “We want you to stay on as leader. I’ll put some money if you’d like to keep you there.

“She’s got an impossible job. The Conservative Party is split.”

He said after the elections, Reform UK would “regroup, get ready and prepare for the Welsh and Scottish parliament elections next year”.