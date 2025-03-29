Dramatic footage shows a Minnesota home engulfed in flames after a small aircraft crashed into it on Saturday (March 29).

The video, captured by a nearby resident, shows the property in the residential area of Brooklyn Park, near Minneapolis, ablaze.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said in a press conference that there were no survivors on the plane, and all residents inside the home were uninjured, according to CBS News.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a SOCATA TBM7 aircraft had crashed just before 12:30 p.m. local time, adding, “We do not yet know how many people were on board."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate the crash.