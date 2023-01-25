Nadhim Zahawi ‘not fit’ to be in charge of taxpayer money, Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested Nadhim Zahawi “is not fit” to be in charge of taxpayers’ money amid an inquiry into his own affairs.

The Conservative Party chair is currently under investigation over his multimillion-pound tax dispute.

“Any politician who seeks to avoid the taxes they owe in this country is not fit to be in charge of taxpayer money,” the Labour leader said during PMQs.

Responding to the suggestion, Rishi Sunak said “it is right that we fully investigate this matter and establish the facts”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.