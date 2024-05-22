Neighbours call 911 at same time in bizarre 'cat odour' dispute

A “cat-astrophe” saw two neighbours call 911 over the odour of a pet’s smelly litter box.

The City of Atlanta Police Department released audio of the call to demonstrate the unnecessary calls emergency dispatchers receive.

In the clip, a caller told a dispatcher: “The cat got the house smelling bad ma’am.

“She’s trying to burn incense in here, but it’s not getting better. It’s getting worser - the smell.”

“Non-urgent matters are best resolved through friendly discussions, not emergency lines,” the police department wrote on Facebook.