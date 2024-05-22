Neighbours call 911 at same time in bizarre 'cat odour' dispute

Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:48
Neighbours call 911 at same time in bizarre ‘cat odor’ dispute
A “cat-astrophe” saw two neighbours call 911 over the odour of a pet’s smelly litter box.
The City of Atlanta Police Department released audio of the call to demonstrate the unnecessary calls emergency dispatchers receive.
In the clip, a caller told a dispatcher: “The cat got the house smelling bad ma’am.
“She’s trying to burn incense in here, but it’s not getting better. It’s getting worser - the smell.”
“Non-urgent matters are best resolved through friendly discussions, not emergency lines,” the police department wrote on Facebook.
Up next
05:07
Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session
38:02
The science of falling in love
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
04:35
The comedian taking on Narendra Modi for India’s democracy
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
05:07
Bess Atwell performs new single ‘The Weeping’ live in session
03:29
Jordan Rakei performs ‘Flowers’ in live Music Box session
05:24
Jordan Rakei performs song ‘Hope And Dreams’ on Music Box
03:28
Music Box season 10 launches with indie rock band Wings of Desire
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:15
Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos calls time on incredible 17-year career
00:43
United Airlines unveil new Wrexham AFC kit ‘that dreams are made of’
00:31
Football fans go to crazy lengths to win hilarious half-time challenge
01:21
Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just 11 months in charge
00:28
Firefighters battle to contain raging wildfire in Arizona
00:41
Car crushed by fallen bricks as deadly thunderstorm causes damage
00:39
Eyewitness captures fierce winds from Texas storm that killed four
02:47
Panama Canal faces water crisis amid drought and growing demand
00:20
BBC presenter suffers coughing fit live on air in awkward viral moment
01:08
Katy Perry hints at who could replace her as American Idol judge
00:30
Coronation Street to air special episodes as storyline drama concludes
01:14