Moment weapons gang arrested at gunpoint in Birmingham suburb

Newly-released body cam footage shows the moment a gang of men in possession of an array of weapons were arrested at gunpoint on a residential street in a Birmingham suburb.

Armed police swooped in on the gang after boxing in their BMW in King’s Norton on 13 May 2021.

A loaded handgun, ammunition, knives and sledgehammer from the group.

All five men pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, 8 December. A judge handed them sentences ranging between seven years and five years 11 months.

