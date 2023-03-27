Shopkeeper bravely fights off masked robber trying to steal from Shoreham shop

Dramatic CCTV footage shows a brave shopkeeper fighting off robbers trying to steal from a Shoreham convenience store.

Sussex Police say this clip shows Samuel Brown “wrenching” the till before assaulting the female staff member behind the counter.

However, she managed to fight him off, and informed her relative who chased Brown outside before he tackled him to the ground.

They managed to keep the 32-year-old detained until the police arrived.

Brown was jailed after pleading guilty to charges of robbery and two counts of assault.

