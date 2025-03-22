Police officers chase runaway goat down Ohio highway

This is the moment police in Ohio engaged in a foot pursuit with a goat on a busy highway on Friday (21 March).

Akron Police Department dispatchers received multiple reports about a goat on State Route 8 North near Tallmadge Avenue.

Bodycam footage shows officers running after the animal along the highway shoulder before it crossed into oncoming traffic.

The officers were eventually able to corner the goat and secure her with a collar, finding no tags, chips or other markings.

A local rescue group has since brought the animal to a farm, where she has since been named Fugitive.