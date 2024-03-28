A suspect stole a tractor from a Georgia business before leading police on a slow chase, bodycam and dashcam footage shows.

Gwinnett County Police said the man rode the construction vehicle from a waste management business, driving it around the property on Saturday morning (23 March).

The suspect led police on a chase before being caught when an employee from the business used another tractor to flip the other vehicle, authorities said.

Eddie Sanchez, 38, of Delaware, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, criminal damage to property 2nd degree, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.