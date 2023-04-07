Moment man drives stolen Range Rover along train tracks to flee police

Footage released by officials shows the moment a man drove down train tracks in an attempt to flee officers in Hertfordshire.

Kieron Francis, 36, drove at speed down the railway line near Cheshunt train station on 15 July, 2021.

Francis had stolen the Range Rover from a Tesco car park in Essex four days before the incident.

Police tried to stop the vehicle at the station before Francis tried to flee, with a male officer knocked over by the vehicle.

He was jailed for 10 years after being convicted of endangering life by dangerous driving.

His actions caused 55 train cancellations, costing Network Rail a total of £47,700.

