An ex-police officer has said that she was accused of lying when she reported being sexually assaulted by a colleague.

Rhianon Argent, who left the force in 2013, says that she was sexually assaulted by an acting sergeant in a police car in a forest at night when she worked as a constable in Hampshire.

The acting sergeant was given a formal written warning after a misconduct hearing.

Ms Argent has claimed that a police investigator in a professional standards department accused her of lying about the incident, saying that he was looking to “gaslight” her into “dropping everything.”

