Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:32
Former officer ‘sexually assaulted by colleague in police car’ was ‘accused of lying’ by investigator
An ex-police officer has said that she was accused of lying when she reported being sexually assaulted by a colleague.
Rhianon Argent, who left the force in 2013, says that she was sexually assaulted by an acting sergeant in a police car in a forest at night when she worked as a constable in Hampshire.
The acting sergeant was given a formal written warning after a misconduct hearing.
Ms Argent has claimed that a police investigator in a professional standards department accused her of lying about the incident, saying that he was looking to “gaslight” her into “dropping everything.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
02:26
NHS: Thousands of nurses across England strike in dispute over pay
00:59
Moment house collapses into canal after flash flooding in Cambodia
03:51
Davos: World ‘flirting with climate disasters’, says UN secretary-general
00:23
Death of interior minister in Kyiv helicopter crash is 'big tragedy for Ukraine,' says Vitali Klitschko
01:43
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic vows to keep resisting Russia on two-year anniversary of imprisonment
01:32
PMQs best moments: Starmer clashes with Sunak over ‘lethal’ NHS crisis and police ‘failings’
00:34
Ukraine interior minister among at least 14 killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv
01:11
Government using ‘nuclear option’ to block Scotland's gender bill, Stonewall says
01:57
Matteo Messina Denaro: Who is the arrested Italian mafia boss on the run for 30 years?
01:59
National Winnie the Pooh Day: Breast cancer survivor says bear was her 'light' through treatment
01:00
Grenfell Tower: Multiple firefighters diagnosed with terminal cancer after rescue mission
02:01
Exclusive: Moment group of ‘aggressive’ 10ft sharks ‘charge’ at fisherman
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
03:38
Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:13
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' after loss to Mackenzie McDonald amid injury
00:37
FA Cup: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Wolves win reminds team how it feels to win
01:07
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe officially enters race to buy Manchester United from Glazers
00:28
BBC coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool plagued by porn noises played over presenters
01:26
Antonio Conte says football managers taking all media responsibilities is ‘bad habit’
00:34
Bristol Rovers players and coaching staff shave their heads in support of teammate with cancer
01:36
Antonio Conte gives update on injured trio after north London derby defeat vs Arsenal
01:50
Six Nations: England head coach Steve Borthwick names ‘exciting’ first squad
02:49
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
00:56
Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano
00:47
‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees
00:31
Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather
01:21
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
00:51
Jimmy Kimmel predicts what Trump will do with his money when he dies
01:35
Only Murders in the Building: Huge Hollywood star joins Paul Rudd in cast for season three
01:19
Channing Tatum says he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan ‘fought for long time’ to save marriage
01:31
Margot Robbie reveals where her nickname ‘maggot’ originated
01:36
Avatar producer addresses rumours of Vin Diesel appearance in sequels
01:19
Haim reveal they are back in studio working on their fourth album
00:53
Lewis Capaldi tries on bra after fan throws it on stage during Leeds show
01:17
Hogwarts Legacy: New trailer teases dragon combat and look at killing curse
01:35
Elderly red panda embarks on ‘snack quest’ to keep fit and healthy
02:53
Princess Kate helps make masks as she plays with youngsters at Luton nursery
00:48
Pet duck ‘known for following kids to school and picking fights with foxes’ enjoys cup of tea
00:30
Kim Kardashian gives herself ‘British’ makeover in viral TikTok trend
00:21
'It'll last all day': Electrician father styles daughters' hair with zip ties
01:11
Plain White T’s singer performs ‘Hey There Delilah’ for young cancer patient with same name
01:59
National Winnie the Pooh Day: Breast cancer survivor says bear was her 'light' through treatment
00:33
Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snow
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13