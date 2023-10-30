Police dog Socks nails drug dealer by sniffing out cocaine in his namesake

Police dog Socks lived up to his name as he nailed a drug dealer by sniffing out cocaine hidden in an item of clothing.

PD Socks was ordered to search Besmir Negji’s car after the 31-year-old’s arrest on 24 August on Buccleuch Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

The dog repeatedly sniffed the steering wheel before a handler realised there was something in there - a sock containing 15 bags of cocaine.

Negji, formerly of Kettering, admitted one count of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance and was jailed for two years and four months.