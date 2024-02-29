Drink-driver more than three times over limit swerves lorry across motorway

A lorry driver who was more than three times the legal alcohol limit swerved across the M5 in Somerset, dramatic footage shows.

Ihar Shynkevich, 35, was pulled over by police on Monday, 5 February, after a 999 call reporting his vehicle being driven erratically.

Dashcam footage shows the lorry, carrying cargo weighing more than 21 tonnes, veering between lanes and narrowly avoiding a vehicle.

Shynkevich was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He was sentenced to 19 weeks imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 1163 days.