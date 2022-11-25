Durham police share bodycam footage capturing arrests of drunk drivers

Durham Constabulary released bodycam footage today, 25 November, in a bid to warn drivers against getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The campaign comes as officers target those breaking the law in the run up to Christmas.

From Friday, police from Durham Constabulary’s roads and armed policing unit are to carry out random vehicle stops and intelligence-led enforcement to keep drivers under the influence off the road.

