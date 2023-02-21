‘Malicious’ timewaster shouts abuse at emergency phone operator during ‘vile’ call

Sussex Police have released audio from one of the many abusive calls to police and ambulance workers made by a pensioner in recent years.

“Malicious” timewaster Roger Jackson repeatedly put lives at risk by dialling 999 “on a daily basis” and wasted over 400 hours of emergency services’ time whilst ranting and swearing at call handlers.

The 77-year-old, from Horsham, West Sussex, has now been jailed for three years for his persistent and “vile” calls in which he verbally abused emergency operators.

He had phoned both Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service more than 7,000 times since September 2020.

