Moment man arrested after crashing minivan into Philadelphia police headquarters

Footage shows a man being pulled from a minivan and arrested after he crashed into the Philadelphia police headquarters.

Wilfredo Santiago, 71, was taken into police custody on Tuesday, 14 March, after the incident on North Broad Street.

He was charged with a number of crimes including recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Mr Santiago was treated in hospital with minor injuries, and nobody else was reportedly injured in the crash.

