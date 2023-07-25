Moment police helicoper locates missing 4-year-old wandering through fields

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation section has rescued a missing four-year-old who was found wandering through fields on his own.

Footage from a helicopter shows the moment troopers and local police from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office find the missing child in Xenia Township on 20 July.

The aerial crew were able to guide emergency services on the ground to locate the youngster, who was in a field near Dayton, and reunite him with his family.

“Family’s got him. They’re giving us the thumbs up,” a helicopter trooper says.