Footage released by police shows a suspect wearing a Tesco jacket threatening a woman and child with a knife.

This video shows the hooded man holding the knife against the woman's neck as she held a toddler in her arms.

Authorities say the victim, 22, was inside her home when two men forced their way in on the afternoon of Tuesday, 15 November.

Scotland Yard said the man shown in the video demanded cash before absconding with his accomplice.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the police.

