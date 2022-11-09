Just Stop Oil protester locks neck to M25 gantry on third day of motorway disruption

A Just Stop Oil protester used a bike lock to chain himself by the neck to an M25 gantry as the group disrupted traffic on the motorway for a third day on Wednesday, 9 November.

Essex Police said an officer was injured while responding to people trying to gain access to gantries, after a collision involving two lorries and a police motorbike occurred after a rolling roadblock was put in place between J26 and J27.

The action comes after the group staged 32 days of disruption from September to October, leading to 677 arrests with 111 people charged.

Sign up to our newsletters.